LED Upgrade: Buy New Fixtures Or Keep What You Have?

2 days 10 hours ago
by Dwayne Kula
Safety
News
Tests: Maintenance Workers Killed By Train Were On Drugs
Federal safety officials say both maintenance workers killed by an Amtrak train in April near Philadelphia were on drugs when the crash happened.
by Associated Press
1.27.2017
3:06pm
Labor
News
Ford, Fiat Chrysler Share The Wealth With Workers
As a reward to helping Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reach strong operating results, nearly 100,000 hourly employees will receive bonuses.
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
Managing Editor
|
@IMPOmag
1.27.2017
10:03am
Operations
News
Glass Manufacturer Invests $7.5M To Expand Operations, Add Jobs
Dulles Glass and Mirror, a manufacturer of glass, mirror and shower doors, will invest $7.5M to consolidate its HQ, R...
1.27.2017
9:20am
Labor
News
Report: Auto Part Manufacturing Jobs Up Nearly 19 Percent
New economic impact study shows that automotive parts manufacturing jobs are up nearly 19 percent — the largest employer of manufacturing jobs in the U.S.
by Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association
1.27.2017
8:51am
Global
News
Utility Delays Removal Of Spent Fuel From Fukushima Reactor
The operator of Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant said Thursday that plans to remove spent fuel from one of three damaged reactors will be further delayed because of high radiation.
by Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press
1.27.2017
8:21am
Product Announcement
Linear DC Micro Welder
Amada Miyachi America Inc., announces the release of the new UB29A Linear DC Micro Welder, an addition to the existing product line that provides a larger current range, greater control and markedly faster rise time for micro-miniature resistance welding.
by Amada Miyachi America
1.26.2017
3:06pm
Enterprise Technology
Videos
MM: Nanoparticles & Metalworking; Hybrid Ford Transits In London
In this Manufacturing Minute episode, why these nanoparticles could lead to more efficient metalworking and a new partnership between Ford and the city of London.
by Abbey Dean
1.26.2017
10:32am
Operations
Industry Brief
Baldwin Acquires Air Motion Systems
Two major players in the UV curing systems industry, Air Motion Systems, Inc. and Baldwin Technology Company, Inc., are merging their expertise to create a premier provider of UV and LED curing technology across the globe.
by Baldwin
1.26.2017
9:54am
News
Contractor Claims Upstart Carmaker Faraday Future Owes $1.8M
A contractor is suing upstart electric vehicle company Faraday Future, alleging that it is owed $1.8 million for work on graphic and digital elements behind the unveiling of a concept car at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.
by Associated Press
1.26.2017
9:41am
Maintenance
Blog
What Does The Motor Speed Torque Curve Tell You?
Bill Bernhardt, Senior Commercial Engineer at Rockwell Automation, discusses selected the right soft starter for your motor.
by Bill Bernhardt
1.26.2017
8:14am
Regulatory
News
Growing Manufacturing Tax Credit Draws Democratic Criticism
A Wisconsin manufacturing tax credit touted by Gov. Scott Walker, Republicans and the state chamber of commerce is costing far more than originally expected, prompting Democrats on Tuesday to call for it to be scaled back.
by Scott Bauer, Associated Press
1.26.2017
8:04am
Labor
Industry Brief
Johnston Companies Pledges $100K To Workshops For Warriors
MRO distributor Johnston Companies contributed $10,000 to Workshops for Warriors last week and has pledged another $100,000 over the next four years to help support the school’s training programs and scholarships for Veteran students.
by Workshops for Warriors
1.26.2017
7:52am
Operations
News
Textron Is Buying Vehicle Maker Arctic Cat In $247M Deal
The defense contractor Textron is buying the snowmobile maker Arctic Cat in a deal valued at about $247 million.
by Associated Press
1.26.2017
7:16am
Automotive
News
Toyota To Add 400 Jobs At Indiana Plant
Toyota plans to invest $600 million in its facility in southwestern Indiana to add vehicle production capacity as well as 400 new jobs. 
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.25.2017
8:54am
Regulatory
News
Why Trump Will Find It Hard To Make American Economy Greater
President Donald Trump's economic plans are nothing if not ambitious: Annual growth of 4 percent — or more. A diminished trade gap. The creation of 25 million jobs over 10 years. It all adds up to an immense challenge.
by Christopher S. Rugaber, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.25.2017
8:17am
Regulatory
Videos
Video: What A New NAFTA Could Look Like
The largest federation of unions in the country has released a "blueprint" of what a new NAFTA could look like.
by Newsy Newslook
1.25.2017
8:11am
Regulatory
News
Judge Rules Ameren Missouri Plant Violates Clean Air Act
A federal judge has ruled that Ameren Missouri's coal-fired power plant near St. Louis violates the Clean Air Act and has created "significantly more pollution" since modifications were made.
by Associated Press
1.25.2017
8:08am
Safety
Article
Minimize Explosion Risk With Curtain Walls
Explosions in manufacturing plants are almost always serious, often catastrophic — and, in most cases, very preventable. Chuck Ashelin discusses how the use of curtain walls can minimize the risk.
by By Chuck Ashelin
1.25.2017
7:33am
Regulatory
News
Senate Democrats To Propose $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan
Senate Democrats on Tuesday will propose spending $1 trillion on transportation and other infrastructure projects over 10 years in an attempt to engage President Donald Trump on an issue where they hope to find common ground.
by Joan Lowy, Associated Press
1.24.2017
1:47pm
Videos
MM: Laser Deflector Shields & Brain-Controlled Robots
In this episode of Manufacturing Minute, a laser deflector shield concept and controlling a robot with your brain.
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
1.24.2017
9:21am
Global
News
iPhone Assembler Foxconn May Invest $7B In U.S. Display Plant
The Taiwanese company that assembles Apple's iPhones and other electronics is considering investing $7 billion in a U.S. factory to produce display panels that would create as many as 50,000 jobs.
by Associated Press
1.24.2017
9:20am
Labor
News
Bill Would Limit Influence Of Unions On Public Project Bids
Two Republican lawmakers are proposing that Wisconsin limit union influence on bids for public projects.
by Cara Lombardo, Associated Press
1.24.2017
8:18am
Regulatory
News
Trump Floats Regulatory, Tax Cuts In Meeting With Manufacturers
President Donald Trump reportedly told manufacturing executives on Monday that his administration believes "we can cut regulations by 75 percent, maybe more" during a meeting at the White House.
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.24.2017
7:58am
Product Announcement
Compact Right-Angle, Flange-Mounted Planetary Gearbox
Neugart USA introduces its new compact right-angle, flange-mounted WPLFE gearbox for applications with tight space constraints and powerful torque requirements.
by Neugart USA
1.24.2017
7:32am
News
Lockout Possible At Key Aerospace, Defense System Mfg. Facilities, Teamsters Warn
Honeywell may lock out approximately 1,000 Teamster-represented workers at four separate manufacturing facilities in an around Minneapolis, MN, after their collective bargaining agreement expires at midnight on Jan. 31. The union believes this action...
by International Brotherhood of Teamsters
1.24.2017
7:29am
Operations
Industry Brief
Q-Mark Manufacturing Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Q-Mark, a North American manufacturer of probe styli, is celebrating a milestone — their 25th year in business. Among the industries they serve are aerospace, biomedical, defense, technology and transportation. 
by Q-Mark
1.23.2017
2:39pm
Safety
News
Railroad Parts Manufacturer Cited After Workers Exposed To Machine Hazards
A follow-up inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration found a casting and foundry facility operator continues to expose workers to machine and fall hazards at its Ohio plant.
by OSHA
1.23.2017
9:56am
Operations
News
Samsung: Note 7 Battery Design, Manufacturing Caused Fires
Samsung Electronics Co. said problems with the design and manufacturing of batteries in its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones caused them to overheat and burst into fire.
by Youkyung Lee, Associated Press Technology Writer
1.23.2017
9:41am
Labor
Videos
Video: Factory Workers Ask Trump 'Keep Your Jobs Promise'
Facing a 70-year low in the number of U.S. manufacturing jobs, struggling industrial workers expect Donald Trump to deliver on his promise to bring back jobs.
by Associated Press
1.23.2017
8:13am
Safety
News
Montana Asbestos Victims To Get $25 Million From State
The state of Montana has reached a $25 million settlement with more than 1,000 victims of asbestos-related disease over claims that health officials failed to bring attention to the hazards of a contaminated mine.
by Associated Press
1.23.2017
8:00am
Maintenance
Article
Solving The Water Hammer Problem
Johanna Baril discusses the impacts of water hammers and how to solve the problems.
by Johanna Baril
1.23.2017
7:59am
Product Announcement
Chemical Resistant Disposable Glove
The Microflex® 93-260 is the thinnest chemical resistant, single use glove available on the market today. The solution offers tough protection against a broad range of chemicals, while still providing the dexterity and tactility of a thin, disposable...
by Ansell
1.23.2017
7:50am
News
Already Reeling, Mexico Fears It Has Much To Lose With Trump
Even before his swearing-in, Donald Trump has already hurt the country's economy by pressuring automakers to shift factories out of Mexico, threatening its most important manufacturing sector and status as a rising star in auto production.
by Mark Stevenson, Associated Press
1.20.2017
10:08am
Safety
News
OK Truck Bed Manufacturer Fined $535K After Putting Workers At Risk
A complaint of unsafe working conditions led U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors to discover the safety and health of employees at a well-known Oklahoma truck bed fabricator being placed at risk amid nearly...
by OSHA
1.20.2017
10:03am
Labor
News
With Job Announcements, Firms Appear To Seek Trump Approval
From Wal-Mart to General Motors to Amazon, a growing number of the world's largest companies appear to be trying to get in step with President-elect Donald Trump's demand that employers hire and keep jobs at home.
by Josh Boak, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.20.2017
8:11am
Regulatory
Article
What The Paris Agreement Means For Industrial Businesses
Climate change is a universal concern, and the Paris Agreement is the biggest step toward a universal response. Thomas Duong discusses the Pairs Agreement and what it means for industrial businesses.
by Thomas Duong
1.20.2017
8:03am
Operations
Industry Brief
At-Speed Balancing Facility Marks 20th Year Of Service
For 20 years, Sulzer’s at-speed facility has balanced over 2,800 rotors, significantly reducing the need for costly and time-consuming field balancing and is an essential part of improving the performance and reliability of rotating machinery.
by Sulzer
1.20.2017
7:39am
Product Announcement
Tritan UV-A Inspection Lamp
UV-A Inspection Lamp that is certified to meet Rolls-Royce RRES 90061 requirements.
by Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.
1.20.2017
7:21am
Global
News
Beijing To Spend $2.7 Billion On Cleaning Capital's Air
Beijing will spend $2.7 billion to fight air pollution in the capital this year, state media reported Thursday. Part of the money will be used to close or upgrade more than 2,000 polluting factories.
1.19.2017
9:50am
Enterprise Technology
Videos
MM: Synthetic Spider Silk; Tying The World’s Tightest Knot
In this Manufacturing Minute episode, making synthetic spider silk and the world’s tightest knot.
by Andy Szal
1.19.2017
9:23am
