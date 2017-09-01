News
The U.S. manufacturing sector finished 2016 with better hiring numbers but lost jobs overall during the course of the year.
1.9.2017
10:17am
News
Fiat Chrysler announced Sunday plans to spend $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing. The move includes modernizing factories in Warren, MI and Toledo, Ohio as well as adding 2,000 new jobs.
1.9.2017
9:40am
News
A beef jerky plant employee was fired two days after attempting to call 911 when a co-worker severed their thumb. Now the manufacturer is being sued.
1.9.2017
8:14am
Industry Brief
The training curriculum covers manufacturing, distribution, and energy industries in a set of 11 industry-specific courses, as well as a foundation course on industry fundamentals.
1.9.2017
7:24am
News
The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed penalties of $274,934 to a New Philadelphia plastics manufacturer after its investigation of a second debilitating injury suffered by an employee in less than 18...
1.9.2017
7:08am
News
Orders to U.S. factories fell for the first time in five months in November, but much of the weakness reflected a swing in the volatile category of commercial aircraft.
1.6.2017
2:38pm
Videos
In this video by the Manufacturing Institute, several women veterans discuss the transition to careers in manufacturing.
1.6.2017
8:27am
Blog
Finding appealing ways to keep workers aware of safety can be difficult. But Grainger has stepped up to the challenge with a line of vintage-inspired workplace safety posters.
1.6.2017
8:12am
News
Stanley Black & Decker plans to produce more Craftsman tools in the U.S. after acquiring the brand from Sears Holdings.
1.6.2017
7:57am
News
For the second time in less than two months, federal safety and health inspectors found an employee at one of world's leading commercial laundry equipment manufacturers suffered an amputation injury because a machine lacked adequate safety guarding.
1.6.2017
7:51am