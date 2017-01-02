A Safety Primer To Additive Manufacturing: Pt. 2

7 hours 53 min ago
Wayne Vanderhoof
Labor
News
Survey: U.S. Businesses Add 246,000 Jobs, Most In 7 Months
U.S. companies ramped up hiring in January, adding the most new workers since June, according to a private survey.
Christopher S. Rugaber, Associated Press Economics Writer
2.1.2017
9:11am
Labor
News
Apprenticeships, Long Popular In Europe, Could Help U.S. Manufacturing
One key to bolstering manufacturing jobs in the U.S. could depend on overhauling the country's impression of what used to be called "blue-collar" careers.
Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
2.1.2017
8:58am
Maintenance
News
Maintenance Worker Finds $434K Of Cocaine In Airplane Nose Gear
The workday was anything but ordinary for an airline maintenance employee who discovered more than 30 pounds of cocaine earlier this week.
Rachelle Blair-Frasier
Managing Editor
|
@IMPOmag
2.1.2017
8:09am
Product Announcement
Anti-Static Ion Air Cannon
EXAIR’s new Ion Air Cannon eliminates static electricity and cleans at distances up to 15 feet, with no moving parts. It is ideal for bench-tops, machine mounting and those “hard to reach” spaces that require a concentrated flow of static eliminating...
Exair Corporation
2.1.2017
7:42am
Operations
Industry Brief
Dream Factory Solution Investment To Bring Jobs To U.S. Plant
Giti Tire, a global tire company, signed a multimillion-dollar deal to implement Cimcorp’s Dream Factory solution at its brand-new manufacturing facility being built in South Carolina.
2.1.2017
7:30am
Labor
News
U.S. Wages, Benefits Grew A Steady 0.5 Percent In 4th Quarter
Wages and benefits paid to U.S. civilian workers grew at a steady pace during the final three months of 2016.
Josh Boak, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.31.2017
10:09am
Enterprise Technology
Videos
MM: Hummingbird Inspired Wind Turbines; A Different Kind Of 'Smart Glasses'
In this Manufacturing Minute episode, a wind turbine inspired by hummingbird wings and designing a different kind of smart glasses.
Andy Szal
1.31.2017
9:54am
Operations
News
Survey: Small Manufacturers Anticipate Growth In Wake Of New Administration
A survey by Xometry showed small to medium sized manufacturers are anticipating a marked increase in demand. Fifty-seven percent of surveyed manufacturers reported that they were likely to see strong to mild month over month growth, and 61 percent...
Xometry
1.31.2017
9:45am
Operations
Industry Brief
Sulzer Breaks Ground On New Pump Services Facility
As part of the company’s continued investment program, Sulzer is building a new, state-of-the-art pump services facility in Pasadena, TX, to expand its increasing network in North America.
Sulzer
1.31.2017
9:13am
Safety
Blog
Working In Workplace Safety
Ensuring safe and healthy workplaces is a top priority of the Labor Department. It’s also a smart career path for people interested in making sure offices, factories, mines and other workplaces are safe from hazards and adhere to regulations concerning...
Teri Morisi
1.31.2017
9:05am
Product Announcement
Hamilton High Heat Casters & Wheels
Hamilton Caster introduces new casters and wheels engineered to withstand the rigors of high temperatures. These new products are designed for use in food manufacturing, autoclaves, product finish systems and other extreme temp environments.
Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co.
1.31.2017
7:02am
Article
A Safety Primer To Additive Manufacturing: Pt. 1
As the additive manufacturing industry continues to grow, expand and generate more interest, it is important to understand how to protect workers from injury or illness associated with the various hazards of the additive manufacturing processes.
Wayne Vanderhoof
1.30.2017
9:36am
News
Union Membership Down Nearly 40 percent In Wisconsin
Union membership in Wisconsin has declined nearly 40 percent since legislation was passed that gutted collective bargaining for public workers, according to federal data.
Associated Press
1.30.2017
9:20am
Operations
News
U.S. Business Spending Rises For 3rd Month, Boosting Factories
U.S. businesses ramped up their investment in industrial machinery, semiconductors and other big-ticket items last month, boosting demand for factory goods.
Christopher S. Rugaber, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.30.2017
8:11am
Labor
News
GM Canada To Move 600 Jobs In Ontario To Mexico
Union officials for General Motors Canada say the company is cutting up to 600 jobs at its assembly plant near London, Ontario, and moving those jobs to Mexico, where the union says labor is cheaper.
Charmaine Noronha, Associated Press
1.30.2017
7:53am
Product Announcement
KEEN Lightweight Utility Footwear
KEEN Utility, a brand of KEEN, Inc. has unveiled its collection of lighter, faster and more colorful safety footwear styles for spring 2017. 
KEEN, Inc.
1.30.2017
7:47am
Safety
News
Tests: Maintenance Workers Killed By Train Were On Drugs
Federal safety officials say both maintenance workers killed by an Amtrak train in April near Philadelphia were on drugs when the crash happened.
Associated Press
1.27.2017
3:06pm
Labor
News
Ford, Fiat Chrysler Share The Wealth With Workers
As a reward to helping Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reach strong operating results, nearly 100,000 hourly employees will receive bonuses.
Rachelle Blair-Frasier
Managing Editor
|
@IMPOmag
1.27.2017
10:03am
Maintenance
Article
LED Upgrade: Buy New Fixtures Or Keep What You Have?
Making the decision to upgrade to LEDs is only half the battle. Once you’ve decided to make the move, you have another decision to make. Should you buy new fixtures or retrofit your existing fixtures to accept LEDs?
Dwayne Kula
1.27.2017
9:26am
Operations
News
Glass Manufacturer Invests $7.5M To Expand Operations, Add Jobs
Dulles Glass and Mirror, a manufacturer of glass, mirror and shower doors, will invest $7.5M to consolidate its HQ, R...
1.27.2017
9:20am
Labor
News
Report: Auto Part Manufacturing Jobs Up Nearly 19 Percent
New economic impact study shows that automotive parts manufacturing jobs are up nearly 19 percent — the largest employer of manufacturing jobs in the U.S.
Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association
1.27.2017
8:51am
Global
News
Utility Delays Removal Of Spent Fuel From Fukushima Reactor
The operator of Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant said Thursday that plans to remove spent fuel from one of three damaged reactors will be further delayed because of high radiation.
Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press
1.27.2017
8:21am
Product Announcement
Linear DC Micro Welder
Amada Miyachi America Inc., announces the release of the new UB29A Linear DC Micro Welder, an addition to the existing product line that provides a larger current range, greater control and markedly faster rise time for micro-miniature resistance welding.
Amada Miyachi America
1.26.2017
3:06pm
Enterprise Technology
Videos
MM: Nanoparticles & Metalworking; Hybrid Ford Transits In London
In this Manufacturing Minute episode, why these nanoparticles could lead to more efficient metalworking and a new partnership between Ford and the city of London.
Abbey Dean
1.26.2017
10:32am
Operations
Industry Brief
Baldwin Acquires Air Motion Systems
Two major players in the UV curing systems industry, Air Motion Systems, Inc. and Baldwin Technology Company, Inc., are merging their expertise to create a premier provider of UV and LED curing technology across the globe.
Baldwin
1.26.2017
9:54am
News
Contractor Claims Upstart Carmaker Faraday Future Owes $1.8M
A contractor is suing upstart electric vehicle company Faraday Future, alleging that it is owed $1.8 million for work on graphic and digital elements behind the unveiling of a concept car at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.
Associated Press
1.26.2017
9:41am
Maintenance
Blog
What Does The Motor Speed Torque Curve Tell You?
Bill Bernhardt, Senior Commercial Engineer at Rockwell Automation, discusses selected the right soft starter for your motor.
Bill Bernhardt
1.26.2017
8:14am
Regulatory
News
Growing Manufacturing Tax Credit Draws Democratic Criticism
A Wisconsin manufacturing tax credit touted by Gov. Scott Walker, Republicans and the state chamber of commerce is costing far more than originally expected, prompting Democrats on Tuesday to call for it to be scaled back.
Scott Bauer, Associated Press
1.26.2017
8:04am
Labor
Industry Brief
Johnston Companies Pledges $100K To Workshops For Warriors
MRO distributor Johnston Companies contributed $10,000 to Workshops for Warriors last week and has pledged another $100,000 over the next four years to help support the school’s training programs and scholarships for Veteran students.
Workshops for Warriors
1.26.2017
7:52am
Operations
News
Textron Is Buying Vehicle Maker Arctic Cat In $247M Deal
The defense contractor Textron is buying the snowmobile maker Arctic Cat in a deal valued at about $247 million.
Associated Press
1.26.2017
7:16am
Automotive
News
Toyota To Add 400 Jobs At Indiana Plant
Toyota plans to invest $600 million in its facility in southwestern Indiana to add vehicle production capacity as well as 400 new jobs. 
Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.25.2017
8:54am
Regulatory
News
Why Trump Will Find It Hard To Make American Economy Greater
President Donald Trump's economic plans are nothing if not ambitious: Annual growth of 4 percent — or more. A diminished trade gap. The creation of 25 million jobs over 10 years. It all adds up to an immense challenge.
Christopher S. Rugaber, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.25.2017
8:17am
Regulatory
Videos
Video: What A New NAFTA Could Look Like
The largest federation of unions in the country has released a "blueprint" of what a new NAFTA could look like.
Newsy Newslook
1.25.2017
8:11am
Regulatory
News
Judge Rules Ameren Missouri Plant Violates Clean Air Act
A federal judge has ruled that Ameren Missouri's coal-fired power plant near St. Louis violates the Clean Air Act and has created "significantly more pollution" since modifications were made.
Associated Press
1.25.2017
8:08am
Safety
Article
Minimize Explosion Risk With Curtain Walls
Explosions in manufacturing plants are almost always serious, often catastrophic — and, in most cases, very preventable. Chuck Ashelin discusses how the use of curtain walls can minimize the risk.
By Chuck Ashelin
1.25.2017
7:33am
Regulatory
News
Senate Democrats To Propose $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan
Senate Democrats on Tuesday will propose spending $1 trillion on transportation and other infrastructure projects over 10 years in an attempt to engage President Donald Trump on an issue where they hope to find common ground.
Joan Lowy, Associated Press
1.24.2017
1:47pm
Videos
MM: Laser Deflector Shields & Brain-Controlled Robots
In this episode of Manufacturing Minute, a laser deflector shield concept and controlling a robot with your brain.
Rachelle Blair-Frasier
1.24.2017
9:21am
Global
News
iPhone Assembler Foxconn May Invest $7B In U.S. Display Plant
The Taiwanese company that assembles Apple's iPhones and other electronics is considering investing $7 billion in a U.S. factory to produce display panels that would create as many as 50,000 jobs.
Associated Press
1.24.2017
9:20am
Labor
News
Bill Would Limit Influence Of Unions On Public Project Bids
Two Republican lawmakers are proposing that Wisconsin limit union influence on bids for public projects.
Cara Lombardo, Associated Press
1.24.2017
8:18am
Regulatory
News
Trump Floats Regulatory, Tax Cuts In Meeting With Manufacturers
President Donald Trump reportedly told manufacturing executives on Monday that his administration believes "we can cut regulations by 75 percent, maybe more" during a meeting at the White House.
Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.24.2017
7:58am
