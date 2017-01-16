Is Your LED Retrofit Safe?

4 hours 5 min ago
Comments
by Matthew Sallee
Safety
Videos
Didn't wear your protective eye wear and got something in your eyes? This video discusses how an eyewash station works.
Comments
by Rasi SafetyTV
1.16.2017
8:12am
Regulatory
News
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported this week that thousands of industrial facilities nationwide trimmed their emissions of toxic chemicals by 56 percent between 2005 and 2015.
Comments
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.16.2017
8:07am
Safety
News
An Atlanta-based paper and plastic recycler faces more than $133,000 in penalties after Department of Labor investigators found workers exposed to fire, explosion and machine guarding hazards.
1.16.2017
7:48am
Product Announcement
The Sanimixer offers the same benefits as its bio-pharmaceutical cousin Sterimixer and is adapted to the unique requirements of the food and beverage industry.
1.16.2017
5:44am
Safety
News
More than three dozen reported spills at an upstate New York chemical plant, all since workers went on strike in November, have state officials concerned about safety.
1.13.2017
10:06am
Enterprise Technology
Videos
In this episode of Manufacturing Minute, using an artificial leaf to harvest hydrogen fuel and what happens after we land on Mars.
Comments
by Abbey Dean
1.13.2017
8:27am
Automotive
News
The U.S. government accused Fiat Chrysler on Thursday of failing to disclose software in some of its pickups and SUVs with diesel engines that allows them to emit more pollution than allowed under the Clean Air Act.
Comments
by Tom Krisher and Michael Biesecker, Associated Press
1.13.2017
8:12am
Safety
News
For the third time since the summer of 2015, a worker with a metal container manufacturer has suffered an amputation injury.
Comments
by OSHA
1.13.2017
7:26am
Maintenance
Article
Antony Corrie, president of worldwide sales at Harvard Technology, explains how new generation wireless lighting control systems and LED solutions are bringing substantial benefits to the industry.
Comments
by Antony Corrie
1.13.2017
7:25am
Safety
News
Ford Motor Co. says a contract worker has died after falling from a crane at a Detroit-area plant.
Comments
by Associated Press
1.12.2017
10:18am
Regulatory
News
On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump held his first full news conference since winning the 2016 general election in November. Here are some highlights from the Associated Press regarding Trump's comments about U.S. manufacturing.
Comments
by Associated Press
1.12.2017
9:44am
Safety
News
Six people were injured during an explosion at a truck plant in southeastern Minnesota on Wednesday.
1.12.2017
9:30am
Labor
News
A Georgia peanut processing company will pay more than $55,000 in overtime back wages to 46 employees after a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) investigation.
1.12.2017
8:13am
Article
In 2016, 230,000 Americans worked in the solar industry. By 2020, this number is predicted to swell to more than 420,000 gainfully employed in harnessing and reusing the sun’s energy.
Comments
by Sally Murdoch
1.12.2017
7:59am
Safety
News
Preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration indicate that in 2016, 26 miners died in work-related accidents at the nation’s mines — down from 29 in 2015
Comments
by U.S. Department of Labor
1.12.2017
7:57am
Safety
News
Six people were injured in an explosion at a coal-fired power station in Ohio on Tuesday.
1.11.2017
10:12am
Regulatory
News
Hundreds of people flocked to Concord on Tuesday to testify, cheer and boo as they debated the merits of right-to-work legislation during the session's first public hearing on the topic.
Comments
by Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press
1.11.2017
9:20am
Operations
Industry Brief
Kinedyne LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cargo control products for the transportation industry, announced that it is close to completing a major relocation, consolidation and expansion effort designed to make the company more efficient,...
Comments
by Kinedyne
1.11.2017
8:22am
Operations
Article
Based on the experience of a team that has completed many assessments of industrial plants and facilities, here are seven potential pitfalls to look out for in planning and organizing an assessment of your operation.
Comments
by Catherine Marshall
1.11.2017
8:18am
Operations
Industry Brief
In an effort to take advantage of production capacities, Titan International will relocate key wheel production from its Saltville, VA manufacturing facility to its North American wheel division headquarters in Quincy, IL. 
Comments
by Titan International, Inc.
1.11.2017
8:04am
Safety
News
Federal safety inspectors found multiple woodworking machines at a Wisconsin lumber company lacked adequate safeguards and workers weren't properly trained in isolating energy to machines to prevent contact with operating parts during set-up, servicing...
Comments
by OSHA
1.11.2017
7:12am
Labor
News
Union officials representing hundreds of striking employees of an upstate New York chemical plant are expected to resume talks with the company in an effort to end the nine-week-old strike.
Comments
by Associated Press
1.10.2017
10:10am
Enterprise Technology
Videos
In this episode of Manufacturing Minute, analyzing the world around us with a smartphone and electrical wires made from diamond bits.
Comments
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
1.10.2017
9:45am
Labor
Data Focus
About 4.3 million American workers were affected by a recent increase in the minimum wage across 19 states.
Comments
by Niall McCarthy
1.10.2017
8:07am
Regulatory
News
A long-awaited rule to limit workers’ exposure to beryllium — a substance known to cause cancer — has been finalized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
1.10.2017
8:00am
Energy
Industry Brief
Lex West, a subsidiary of The Lex Group, celebrates its five-year anniversary supporting the explosive growth in the solar industry by providing its flat rolled steel products to commercial solar panel manufacturers.
Comments
by The Lex Group
1.10.2017
7:54am
Labor
News
The U.S. manufacturing sector finished 2016 with better hiring numbers but lost jobs overall during the course of the year.
Comments
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.9.2017
10:17am
Automotive
News
Fiat Chrysler announced Sunday plans to spend $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing. The move includes modernizing factories in Warren, MI and Toledo, Ohio as well as adding 2,000 new jobs.
1.9.2017
9:40am
Safety
News
A beef jerky plant employee was fired two days after attempting to call 911 when a co-worker severed their thumb. Now, the manufacturer is being sued.
1.9.2017
8:14am
Article
Computers are costing jobs in industrial facilities... Desktop computers can’t be used in industrial settings... In an age where computer use is crucial to the industrial sector, establishing fact from fiction will be pivotal when it comes to your...
Comments
by Daniel Waldron
1.9.2017
7:37am
Industry Brief
The training curriculum covers manufacturing, distribution, and energy industries in a set of 11 industry-specific courses, as well as a foundation course on industry fundamentals.
Comments
by Cambashi
1.9.2017
7:24am
Safety
News
The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed penalties of $274,934 to a New Philadelphia plastics manufacturer after its investigation of a second debilitating injury suffered by an employee in less than 18...
Comments
by OSHA
1.9.2017
7:08am
Economics
News
Orders to U.S. factories fell for the first time in five months in November, but much of the weakness reflected a swing in the volatile category of commercial aircraft.
Comments
by Martin Crutsinger, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.6.2017
2:38pm
Labor
Videos
In this video by the Manufacturing Institute, several women veterans discuss the transition to careers in manufacturing.
Comments
by Manufacturing Institute
1.6.2017
8:27am
Safety
Blog
Finding appealing ways to keep workers aware of safety can be difficult. But Grainger has stepped up to the challenge with a line of vintage-inspired workplace safety posters. 
1.6.2017
8:12am
Operations
News
Stanley Black & Decker plans to produce more Craftsman tools in the U.S. after acquiring the brand from Sears Holdings.
Comments
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.6.2017
7:57am
Safety
News
For the second time in less than two months, federal safety and health inspectors found an employee at one of world's leading commercial laundry equipment manufacturers suffered an amputation injury because a machine lacked adequate safety guarding.
Comments
by OSHA
1.6.2017
7:51am
Product Announcement
Mencom’s T-Type Hygienic rectangular connectors are designed for installation on the food industry machines and systems. By using a unique molding technology, these enclosures have achieved a structurally solid and robust construction needed in the food...
1.6.2017
7:46am
Enterprise Technology
Industry Brief
University of Nebraska to Use LENS Hybrid 3D Printer to Further Industry Driven Research in Medical Devices, Heavy Equipment and Aeronautics.
Comments
by Optomec
1.5.2017
3:11pm
Enterprise Technology
Videos
In this episode of Manufacturing Minute, Volkswagen’s Dynamic Road Sign Display and a robotic mech suit.
Comments
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
1.5.2017
10:25am
