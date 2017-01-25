News Lockout Possible At Key Aerospace, Defense System Mfg. Facilities, Teamsters Warn Honeywell may lock out approximately 1,000 Teamster-represented workers at four separate manufacturing facilities in an around Minneapolis, MN, after their collective bargaining agreement expires at midnight on Jan. 31. The union believes this action...

Operations Industry Brief Q-Mark Manufacturing Celebrates 25th Anniversary Q-Mark, a North American manufacturer of probe styli, is celebrating a milestone — their 25th year in business. Among the industries they serve are aerospace, biomedical, defense, technology and transportation.

Safety News Railroad Parts Manufacturer Cited After Workers Exposed To Machine Hazards A follow-up inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration found a casting and foundry facility operator continues to expose workers to machine and fall hazards at its Ohio plant.

Safety News Montana Asbestos Victims To Get $25 Million From State The state of Montana has reached a $25 million settlement with more than 1,000 victims of asbestos-related disease over claims that health officials failed to bring attention to the hazards of a contaminated mine.

Product Announcement Chemical Resistant Disposable Glove The Microflex® 93-260 is the thinnest chemical resistant, single use glove available on the market today. The solution offers tough protection against a broad range of chemicals, while still providing the dexterity and tactility of a thin, disposable...

News Already Reeling, Mexico Fears It Has Much To Lose With Trump Even before his swearing-in, Donald Trump has already hurt the country's economy by pressuring automakers to shift factories out of Mexico, threatening its most important manufacturing sector and status as a rising star in auto production.