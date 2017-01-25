News
Toyota plans to invest $600 million in its facility in southwestern Indiana to add vehicle production capacity as well as 400 new jobs.
1.25.2017
8:54am
News
President Donald Trump's economic plans are nothing if not ambitious: Annual growth of 4 percent — or more. A diminished trade gap. The creation of 25 million jobs over 10 years. It all adds up to an immense challenge.
1.25.2017
8:17am
Videos
The largest federation of unions in the country has released a "blueprint" of what a new NAFTA could look like.
1.25.2017
8:11am
News
A federal judge has ruled that Ameren Missouri's coal-fired power plant near St. Louis violates the Clean Air Act and has created "significantly more pollution" since modifications were made.
1.25.2017
8:08am
News
Senate Democrats on Tuesday will propose spending $1 trillion on transportation and other infrastructure projects over 10 years in an attempt to engage President Donald Trump on an issue where they hope to find common ground.
1.24.2017
1:47pm
Videos
In this episode of Manufacturing Minute, a laser deflector shield concept and controlling a robot with your brain.
1.24.2017
9:21am
News
The Taiwanese company that assembles Apple's iPhones and other electronics is considering investing $7 billion in a U.S. factory to produce display panels that would create as many as 50,000 jobs.
1.24.2017
9:20am
News
Two Republican lawmakers are proposing that Wisconsin limit union influence on bids for public projects.
1.24.2017
8:18am
News
President Donald Trump reportedly told manufacturing executives on Monday that his administration believes "we can cut regulations by 75 percent, maybe more" during a meeting at the White House.
1.24.2017
7:58am
Product Announcement
Neugart USA introduces its new compact right-angle, flange-mounted WPLFE gearbox for applications with tight space constraints and powerful torque requirements.
1.24.2017
7:32am