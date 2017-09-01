Busting 5 Myths Regarding Industrial Facilities

8 hours 8 min ago
Comments
by Daniel Waldron
Labor
News
The U.S. manufacturing sector finished 2016 with better hiring numbers but lost jobs overall during the course of the year.
Comments
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.9.2017
10:17am
Automotive
News
Fiat Chrysler announced Sunday plans to spend $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing. The move includes modernizing factories in Warren, MI and Toledo, Ohio as well as adding 2,000 new jobs.
1.9.2017
9:40am
Safety
News
A beef jerky plant employee was fired two days after attempting to call 911 when a co-worker severed their thumb. Now the manufacturer is being sued.
1.9.2017
8:14am
Industry Brief
The training curriculum covers manufacturing, distribution, and energy industries in a set of 11 industry-specific courses, as well as a foundation course on industry fundamentals.
Comments
by Cambashi
1.9.2017
7:24am
Safety
News
The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed penalties of $274,934 to a New Philadelphia plastics manufacturer after its investigation of a second debilitating injury suffered by an employee in less than 18...
Comments
by OSHA
1.9.2017
7:08am
Economics
News
Orders to U.S. factories fell for the first time in five months in November, but much of the weakness reflected a swing in the volatile category of commercial aircraft.
Comments
by Martin Crutsinger, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.6.2017
2:38pm
Labor
Videos
In this video by the Manufacturing Institute, several women veterans discuss the transition to careers in manufacturing.
Comments
by Manufacturing Institute
1.6.2017
8:27am
Safety
Blog
Finding appealing ways to keep workers aware of safety can be difficult. But Grainger has stepped up to the challenge with a line of vintage-inspired workplace safety posters. 
1.6.2017
8:12am
Operations
News
Stanley Black & Decker plans to produce more Craftsman tools in the U.S. after acquiring the brand from Sears Holdings.
Comments
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.6.2017
7:57am
Safety
News
For the second time in less than two months, federal safety and health inspectors found an employee at one of world's leading commercial laundry equipment manufacturers suffered an amputation injury because a machine lacked adequate safety guarding.
Comments
by OSHA
1.6.2017
7:51am
Product Announcement
Mencom’s T-Type Hygienic rectangular connectors are designed for installation on the food industry machines and systems. By using a unique molding technology, these enclosures have achieved a structurally solid and robust construction needed in the food...
1.6.2017
7:46am
Enterprise Technology
Industry Brief
University of Nebraska to Use LENS Hybrid 3D Printer to Further Industry Driven Research in Medical Devices, Heavy Equipment and Aeronautics.
Comments
by Optomec
1.5.2017
3:11pm
Enterprise Technology
Videos
In this episode of Manufacturing Minute, Volkswagen’s Dynamic Road Sign Display and a robotic mech suit.
Comments
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
1.5.2017
10:25am
Automotive
News
The top automakers in the U.S. market reported mixed results for 2016 following their final monthly sales reports for the year.
Comments
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.5.2017
8:29am
Operations
Article
No longer tied down to an old purchasing model, rigging suppliers can provide one-stop shopping with overnight delivery to meet tight construction schedules.
Comments
by Del Williams
1.5.2017
7:44am
Safety
News
A Delaware poultry processor faces nearly $40,000 in penalties after an employee lost a finger during packaging machine operation.
1.5.2017
7:31am
Automotive
News
Ford announced this week that it would cancel a planned $1.6 billion auto plant in Mexico and instead invest $700 million to expand a Detroit-area facility.
Comments
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.4.2017
3:31pm
Operations
Industry Brief
PSC Industrial Outsourcing, a national provider of industrial cleaning and environmentally sensitive services to America's energy infrastructure, announces the acquisition of Seal Industries, Inc., a provider of leak detection and repair services.
Comments
by PSC Industrial Outsourcing
1.4.2017
3:25pm
Economics
News
A sharp increase in the value of the U.S. dollar in recent weeks increase prompted concerns from analysts about its impact on the nation’s manufacturing sector.
Comments
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.4.2017
8:57am
Safety
News
Radioactive contamination is spreading inside a deteriorating processing plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state that was last used in the 1950s and 1960s to process plutonium for the U.S. nuclear weapons program.
Comments
by Associated Press
1.4.2017
8:10am
Safety
News
A federal investigation, prompted by the death of a 17-year-old worker at a Wisconsin metal fabrication facility, has resulted in multiple safety and health violations.
Comments
by OSHA
1.4.2017
8:06am
Regulatory
Article
When solar labeling first surfaced around 1980, there were no set standards. Over time, the National Electrical Code included solar systems and labeling in its standard. Check out what changes 2017 brings.
Comments
by Joel Bradbury
1.4.2017
7:52am
Global
News
Activity at China's factories slowed in December but still represented the fifth consecutive month of expansion in the latest sign that the world's No. 2 economy is stabilizing.
Comments
by Associated Press
1.4.2017
7:44am
Operations
News
U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in December to its highest level in two years, as new orders and production jumped in a positive sign for economic growth.
Comments
by Josh Boak, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.3.2017
2:46pm
Enterprise Technology
Videos
In this episode of Manufacturing Minute, see how deer antlers could lead to stronger materials and a drone powerful enough to carry humans.
Comments
by Jon Minnick
1.3.2017
10:23am
Global
News
China's environmental ministry said that an unspecified number of companies had violated measures meant to reduce smog during a period of particularly noxious pollution in the country.
Comments
by Associated Press
1.3.2017
9:41am
News
Manufacturing Tour experience puts Northwood students in the Advanced Manufacturing Business program on working floors of multiple manufacturers.
Comments
by Northwood University
1.3.2017
8:26am
Maintenance
News
C1S Group has completed a $7.1 million project to provide heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades for a large food manufacturer and distributor in North Texas.
Comments
by C1S
1.3.2017
8:02am
Product Announcement
Weidmuller expands their Klippon Terminal Box range of hazardous area steel enclosures with the introduction of three new versions — the Multi-Hinge, Quarter-Lock and Fixed-Screw. These new enclosures feature a range of approvals that include cULus, AEx...
1.3.2017
7:46am
Maintenance
Article
Michael Watkins discusses how to make plant and distribution center doorways more secure.
Comments
by Michael Watkins
1.3.2017
7:10am
Safety
Article
In an industrial setting, safety is paramount. Whether with regulatory requirements, chemicals present, physical procedures to follow, or building and maintenance updates, observing safe practices can guide the direction of an industrial business.
Comments
by Luke Lazar, Matt Pollart and Kirsten Morgret
12.30.2016
9:30am
Blog
Check out what blogs IMPO readers clicked on the most this past year. Did your favorite make the list?
12.29.2016
8:58am
Operations
Article
Consistent quality, flexibility and responsiveness are traits required in machine shops.
Comments
by Belrick
12.28.2016
8:58am
Operations
Article
Ideally, every facility upgrade or construction project would get off to an orderly start and proceed in a steady fashion through to completion. Unfortunately, the business case for capital expenditures can change drastically in a short amount of time....
Comments
by James W. Guffey
12.28.2016
8:00am
Blog
Safety is always a hot topic here at IMPO, so it’s no surprise that our contributed articles that centered around increasing safety on the plant floor and the job site to be among the most-read items this year.
12.28.2016
8:00am
Regulatory
Videos
To promote safer workplaces, a new rule will make data that is already collected regarding on-the-job injuries publicly available.
Comments
by Department of Labor
12.27.2016
1:55pm
Regulatory
News
 A federal workplace safety inspection of an El Dorado Springs sheet metal manufacturer led to the discovery of more than a dozen repeated and serious violations and $138,430 in proposed fines.
Comments
by OSHA
12.27.2016
12:01pm
Safety
News
A recent federal report found that the number of fatal workplace injuries edged up slightly across all U.S. occupations — and in the manufacturing sector alone -- in 2015.
Comments
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
12.27.2016
7:23am
Blog
Check out what news was the most popular among IMPO readers in 2016.
12.27.2016
7:22am
Operations
Industry Brief
 Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company was recently recognized as Florida's Manufacturer of the Year by the Manufacturers Association of Florida at the 13th Annual Manufacturers Summit and Marketplace.
Comments
by Lockheed Martin
12.26.2016
3:51pm
