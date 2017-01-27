Regulatory News Growing Manufacturing Tax Credit Draws Democratic Criticism A Wisconsin manufacturing tax credit touted by Gov. Scott Walker, Republicans and the state chamber of commerce is costing far more than originally expected, prompting Democrats on Tuesday to call for it to be scaled back.

Labor Industry Brief Johnston Companies Pledges $100K To Workshops For Warriors MRO distributor Johnston Companies contributed $10,000 to Workshops for Warriors last week and has pledged another $100,000 over the next four years to help support the school’s training programs and scholarships for Veteran students.

Regulatory News Why Trump Will Find It Hard To Make American Economy Greater President Donald Trump's economic plans are nothing if not ambitious: Annual growth of 4 percent — or more. A diminished trade gap. The creation of 25 million jobs over 10 years. It all adds up to an immense challenge.

Safety Article Minimize Explosion Risk With Curtain Walls Explosions in manufacturing plants are almost always serious, often catastrophic — and, in most cases, very preventable. Chuck Ashelin discusses how the use of curtain walls can minimize the risk.

