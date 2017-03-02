IMPO January/February Digital Edition

2 days 7 hours ago
by Mike Hockett
Safety
Article
4 Tips To Improve Indoor Air Quality
Several important aspects of in plant safety, including employee health and material quality, are directly impacted by indoor air quality. Managing IAQ is easier said than done, as facility managers face several challenges, especially when controlling...
by Walt Swietlik
2.3.2017
9:45am
Operations
Videos
Video: How Automation Saved This Manufacturer
Marlin Steel, in Baltimore, MD, was able to stay in business by automating many of its processes to stay competitive when many other manufacturing jobs went overseas.
by USA Today
2.3.2017
9:41am
Labor
News
Reports: Abe To Propose Major Job-Creating Plan To Trump
Angling to pre-empt complaints over Japan's perennial trade surplus with the U.S., Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly plans to propose a sweeping economic cooperation package meant to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the U.S. when he meets with...
by Mari Yamaguchi and Elaine Kurtenbach, Associated Press
2.3.2017
9:14am
Global
News
South Korea's Samsung Mulls Building U.S. Appliance Factory
South Korea's Samsung Electronics said Friday it's considering building a factory to make household appliances in the United States as various industries brace for potential protectionist trade policies under the administration of President Donald Trump.
by Tong-Hyung Kim, Associated Press
2.3.2017
9:05am
News
U.S. Unemployment Claims Slide By 14,000 To 246,000
Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, another sign that U.S. workers are enjoying job security.
by Paul Wiseman, Associated Press Economics Writer
2.3.2017
7:47am
IoT
Product Announcement
Cisco
Smart Control With EcoStruxure Control Advisor Software
Schneider Electric announced EcoStruxure Control Advisor, an enterprise-wide IIoT plant performance and control optimization software, which can be integrated with its Foxboro Evo process automation and Foxboro I/A Series distributed control systems, as...
by Schneider Electric
2.3.2017
7:20am
Enterprise Technology
Videos
MM: Making Synthetic Hagfish Slime; U.S. Army's Hoverbike Prototype
In this episode of Manufacturing Minute, synthetic hagfish slime and why the U.S. Army wants hoverbike.
by Abbey Dean
Editor
|
@AbbDean
2.2.2017
10:10am
Global
News
More Than 120 Injured In Fire At Philippines Factory Complex
More than 120 workers, including two Japanese, were injured and at least one was missing in a fire at a huge factory south of the Philippine capital that sent thousands of employees running to safety, an official said Thursday.
by Associated Press
2.2.2017
9:28am
Automotive
News
GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Report Slower January Sales
Detroit's "Big Three" automakers this week each reported lower January sales compared to the first month of 2016.
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
2.2.2017
9:06am
Operations
News
U.S. Factories Posted Fastest Growth Last Month In 2 Years
American factories grew last month at the fastest pace in more than two years.
by Paul Wiseman, Associated Press Economics Writer
2.2.2017
7:32am
Operations
News
Nestlé To Bring Major Functions, 300 Jobs To Its Solon, Ohio Campus
Nestlé USA announced that it will move its technical and production organization and all supply chain teams to its multi-functional Solon, Ohio campus.
by Nestlé
2.2.2017
7:11am
Product Announcement
Concrex Acid Strength
Watco Floors introduces new acid resistant concrete repair patch, Concrex Acid Strength, to fill in holes in floors caused by chemical damage. It provides outstanding chemical resistance, even against 95 percent sulfuric acid.
by Watco Industrial Flooring
2.2.2017
7:08am
Labor
News
Survey: U.S. Businesses Add 246,000 Jobs, Most In 7 Months
U.S. companies ramped up hiring in January, adding the most new workers since June, according to a private survey.
by Christopher S. Rugaber, Associated Press Economics Writer
2.1.2017
9:11am
Labor
News
Apprenticeships, Long Popular In Europe, Could Help U.S. Manufacturing
One key to bolstering manufacturing jobs in the U.S. could depend on overhauling the country's impression of what used to be called "blue-collar" careers.
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
2.1.2017
8:58am
Maintenance
News
Maintenance Worker Finds $434K Of Cocaine In Airplane Nose Gear
The workday was anything but ordinary for an airline maintenance employee who discovered more than 30 pounds of cocaine earlier this week.
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
Managing Editor
|
@IMPOmag
2.1.2017
8:09am
Product Announcement
Anti-Static Ion Air Cannon
EXAIR’s new Ion Air Cannon eliminates static electricity and cleans at distances up to 15 feet, with no moving parts. It is ideal for bench-tops, machine mounting and those “hard to reach” spaces that require a concentrated flow of static eliminating...
by Exair Corporation
2.1.2017
7:42am
Article
A Safety Primer To Additive Manufacturing: Pt. 2
As the additive manufacturing industry continues to grow, expand and generate more interest, it is important to understand how to protect workers from injury or illness associated with the various hazards of the additive manufacturing processes.
by Wayne Vanderhoof
2.1.2017
7:36am
Operations
Industry Brief
Dream Factory Solution Investment To Bring Jobs To U.S. Plant
Giti Tire, a global tire company, signed a multimillion-dollar deal to implement Cimcorp’s Dream Factory solution at its brand-new manufacturing facility being built in South Carolina.
2.1.2017
7:30am
Labor
News
U.S. Wages, Benefits Grew A Steady 0.5 Percent In 4th Quarter
Wages and benefits paid to U.S. civilian workers grew at a steady pace during the final three months of 2016.
by Josh Boak, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.31.2017
10:09am
Enterprise Technology
Videos
MM: Hummingbird Inspired Wind Turbines; A Different Kind Of 'Smart Glasses'
In this Manufacturing Minute episode, a wind turbine inspired by hummingbird wings and designing a different kind of smart glasses.
by Andy Szal
1.31.2017
9:54am
Operations
News
Survey: Small Manufacturers Anticipate Growth In Wake Of New Administration
A survey by Xometry showed small to medium sized manufacturers are anticipating a marked increase in demand. Fifty-seven percent of surveyed manufacturers reported that they were likely to see strong to mild month over month growth, and 61 percent...
by Xometry
1.31.2017
9:45am
Operations
Industry Brief
Sulzer Breaks Ground On New Pump Services Facility
As part of the company’s continued investment program, Sulzer is building a new, state-of-the-art pump services facility in Pasadena, TX, to expand its increasing network in North America.
by Sulzer
1.31.2017
9:13am
Safety
Blog
Working In Workplace Safety
Ensuring safe and healthy workplaces is a top priority of the Labor Department. It’s also a smart career path for people interested in making sure offices, factories, mines and other workplaces are safe from hazards and adhere to regulations concerning...
by Teri Morisi
1.31.2017
9:05am
Product Announcement
Hamilton High Heat Casters & Wheels
Hamilton Caster introduces new casters and wheels engineered to withstand the rigors of high temperatures. These new products are designed for use in food manufacturing, autoclaves, product finish systems and other extreme temp environments.
by Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co.
1.31.2017
7:02am
Article
A Safety Primer To Additive Manufacturing: Pt. 1
As the additive manufacturing industry continues to grow, expand and generate more interest, it is important to understand how to protect workers from injury or illness associated with the various hazards of the additive manufacturing processes.
by Wayne Vanderhoof
1.30.2017
9:36am
News
Union Membership Down Nearly 40 percent In Wisconsin
Union membership in Wisconsin has declined nearly 40 percent since legislation was passed that gutted collective bargaining for public workers, according to federal data.
by Associated Press
1.30.2017
9:20am
Operations
News
U.S. Business Spending Rises For 3rd Month, Boosting Factories
U.S. businesses ramped up their investment in industrial machinery, semiconductors and other big-ticket items last month, boosting demand for factory goods.
by Christopher S. Rugaber, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.30.2017
8:11am
Labor
News
GM Canada To Move 600 Jobs In Ontario To Mexico
Union officials for General Motors Canada say the company is cutting up to 600 jobs at its assembly plant near London, Ontario, and moving those jobs to Mexico, where the union says labor is cheaper.
by Charmaine Noronha, Associated Press
1.30.2017
7:53am
Product Announcement
KEEN Lightweight Utility Footwear
KEEN Utility, a brand of KEEN, Inc. has unveiled its collection of lighter, faster and more colorful safety footwear styles for spring 2017. 
by KEEN, Inc.
1.30.2017
7:47am
Safety
News
Tests: Maintenance Workers Killed By Train Were On Drugs
Federal safety officials say both maintenance workers killed by an Amtrak train in April near Philadelphia were on drugs when the crash happened.
by Associated Press
1.27.2017
3:06pm
Labor
News
Ford, Fiat Chrysler Share The Wealth With Workers
As a reward to helping Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reach strong operating results, nearly 100,000 hourly employees will receive bonuses.
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
Managing Editor
|
@IMPOmag
1.27.2017
10:03am
Maintenance
Article
LED Upgrade: Buy New Fixtures Or Keep What You Have?
Making the decision to upgrade to LEDs is only half the battle. Once you’ve decided to make the move, you have another decision to make. Should you buy new fixtures or retrofit your existing fixtures to accept LEDs?
by Dwayne Kula
1.27.2017
9:26am
Operations
News
Glass Manufacturer Invests $7.5M To Expand Operations, Add Jobs
Dulles Glass and Mirror, a manufacturer of glass, mirror and shower doors, will invest $7.5M to consolidate its HQ, R...
1.27.2017
9:20am
Labor
News
Report: Auto Part Manufacturing Jobs Up Nearly 19 Percent
New economic impact study shows that automotive parts manufacturing jobs are up nearly 19 percent — the largest employer of manufacturing jobs in the U.S.
by Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association
1.27.2017
8:51am
Global
News
Utility Delays Removal Of Spent Fuel From Fukushima Reactor
The operator of Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant said Thursday that plans to remove spent fuel from one of three damaged reactors will be further delayed because of high radiation.
by Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press
1.27.2017
8:21am
Product Announcement
Linear DC Micro Welder
Amada Miyachi America Inc., announces the release of the new UB29A Linear DC Micro Welder, an addition to the existing product line that provides a larger current range, greater control and markedly faster rise time for micro-miniature resistance welding.
by Amada Miyachi America
1.26.2017
3:06pm
Enterprise Technology
Videos
MM: Nanoparticles & Metalworking; Hybrid Ford Transits In London
In this Manufacturing Minute episode, why these nanoparticles could lead to more efficient metalworking and a new partnership between Ford and the city of London.
by Abbey Dean
1.26.2017
10:32am
Operations
Industry Brief
Baldwin Acquires Air Motion Systems
Two major players in the UV curing systems industry, Air Motion Systems, Inc. and Baldwin Technology Company, Inc., are merging their expertise to create a premier provider of UV and LED curing technology across the globe.
by Baldwin
1.26.2017
9:54am
News
Contractor Claims Upstart Carmaker Faraday Future Owes $1.8M
A contractor is suing upstart electric vehicle company Faraday Future, alleging that it is owed $1.8 million for work on graphic and digital elements behind the unveiling of a concept car at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.
by Associated Press
1.26.2017
9:41am
Maintenance
Blog
What Does The Motor Speed Torque Curve Tell You?
Bill Bernhardt, Senior Commercial Engineer at Rockwell Automation, discusses selected the right soft starter for your motor.
by Bill Bernhardt
1.26.2017
8:14am
