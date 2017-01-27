News
Federal safety officials say both maintenance workers killed by an Amtrak train in April near Philadelphia were on drugs when the crash happened.
1.27.2017
3:06pm
News
As a reward to helping Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reach strong operating results, nearly 100,000 hourly employees will receive bonuses.
1.27.2017
10:03am
News
Dulles Glass and Mirror, a manufacturer of glass, mirror and shower doors, will invest $7.5M to consolidate its HQ, R...
1.27.2017
9:20am
News
New economic impact study shows that automotive parts manufacturing jobs are up nearly 19 percent — the largest employer of manufacturing jobs in the U.S.
1.27.2017
8:51am
News
The operator of Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant said Thursday that plans to remove spent fuel from one of three damaged reactors will be further delayed because of high radiation.
1.27.2017
8:21am
Product Announcement
Amada Miyachi America Inc., announces the release of the new UB29A Linear DC Micro Welder, an addition to the existing product line that provides a larger current range, greater control and markedly faster rise time for micro-miniature resistance welding.
1.26.2017
3:06pm
Videos
In this Manufacturing Minute episode, why these nanoparticles could lead to more efficient metalworking and a new partnership between Ford and the city of London.
1.26.2017
10:32am
Industry Brief
Two major players in the UV curing systems industry, Air Motion Systems, Inc. and Baldwin Technology Company, Inc., are merging their expertise to create a premier provider of UV and LED curing technology across the globe.
1.26.2017
9:54am
News
A contractor is suing upstart electric vehicle company Faraday Future, alleging that it is owed $1.8 million for work on graphic and digital elements behind the unveiling of a concept car at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.
1.26.2017
9:41am
Blog
Bill Bernhardt, Senior Commercial Engineer at Rockwell Automation, discusses selected the right soft starter for your motor.
1.26.2017
8:14am