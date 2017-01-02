News
U.S. companies ramped up hiring in January, adding the most new workers since June, according to a private survey.
2.1.2017
9:11am
News
One key to bolstering manufacturing jobs in the U.S. could depend on overhauling the country's impression of what used to be called "blue-collar" careers.
2.1.2017
8:58am
News
The workday was anything but ordinary for an airline maintenance employee who discovered more than 30 pounds of cocaine earlier this week.
2.1.2017
8:09am
Product Announcement
EXAIR’s new Ion Air Cannon eliminates static electricity and cleans at distances up to 15 feet, with no moving parts. It is ideal for bench-tops, machine mounting and those “hard to reach” spaces that require a concentrated flow of static eliminating...
2.1.2017
7:42am
Industry Brief
Giti Tire, a global tire company, signed a multimillion-dollar deal to implement Cimcorp’s Dream Factory solution at its brand-new manufacturing facility being built in South Carolina.
2.1.2017
7:30am
News
Wages and benefits paid to U.S. civilian workers grew at a steady pace during the final three months of 2016.
1.31.2017
10:09am
Videos
In this Manufacturing Minute episode, a wind turbine inspired by hummingbird wings and designing a different kind of smart glasses.
1.31.2017
9:54am
News
A survey by Xometry showed small to medium sized manufacturers are anticipating a marked increase in demand. Fifty-seven percent of surveyed manufacturers reported that they were likely to see strong to mild month over month growth, and 61 percent...
1.31.2017
9:45am
Industry Brief
As part of the company’s continued investment program, Sulzer is building a new, state-of-the-art pump services facility in Pasadena, TX, to expand its increasing network in North America.
1.31.2017
9:13am
Blog
Ensuring safe and healthy workplaces is a top priority of the Labor Department. It’s also a smart career path for people interested in making sure offices, factories, mines and other workplaces are safe from hazards and adhere to regulations concerning...
1.31.2017
9:05am