News
Even before his swearing-in, Donald Trump has already hurt the country's economy by pressuring automakers to shift factories out of Mexico, threatening its most important manufacturing sector and status as a rising star in auto production.
1.20.2017
10:08am
News
A complaint of unsafe working conditions led U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors to discover the safety and health of employees at a well-known Oklahoma truck bed fabricator being placed at risk amid nearly...
1.20.2017
10:03am
News
From Wal-Mart to General Motors to Amazon, a growing number of the world's largest companies appear to be trying to get in step with President-elect Donald Trump's demand that employers hire and keep jobs at home.
1.20.2017
8:11am
Industry Brief
For 20 years, Sulzer’s at-speed facility has balanced over 2,800 rotors, significantly reducing the need for costly and time-consuming field balancing and is an essential part of improving the performance and reliability of rotating machinery.
1.20.2017
7:39am
Product Announcement
UV-A Inspection Lamp that is certified to meet Rolls-Royce RRES 90061 requirements.
1.20.2017
7:21am
News
Beijing will spend $2.7 billion to fight air pollution in the capital this year, state media reported Thursday. Part of the money will be used to close or upgrade more than 2,000 polluting factories.
1.19.2017
9:50am
Videos
In this Manufacturing Minute episode, making synthetic spider silk and the world’s tightest knot.
1.19.2017
9:23am
News
President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told senators Wednesday that he intended to work cooperatively with states and industry to return the federal watchdog to what he called its proper role.
1.19.2017
8:16am
News
President-elect Donald Trump's threats to firms using Mexico as a manufacturing base will be counterproductive and could eventually cost thousands of American jobs, Lawrence Summers, the former U.S. Treasury Secretary, warned Wednesday.
1.19.2017
8:13am
Product Announcement
The new Uni-S series of crimp applicators replaces the Uni-A and Uni-G series. The new applicators series provides a more economical product line with a broader range of applications.
1.19.2017
7:35am