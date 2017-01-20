News Already Reeling, Mexico Fears It Has Much To Lose With Trump Even before his swearing-in, Donald Trump has already hurt the country's economy by pressuring automakers to shift factories out of Mexico, threatening its most important manufacturing sector and status as a rising star in auto production.

Safety News OK Truck Bed Manufacturer Fined $535K After Putting Workers At Risk A complaint of unsafe working conditions led U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors to discover the safety and health of employees at a well-known Oklahoma truck bed fabricator being placed at risk amid nearly...

Labor News With Job Announcements, Firms Appear To Seek Trump Approval From Wal-Mart to General Motors to Amazon, a growing number of the world's largest companies appear to be trying to get in step with President-elect Donald Trump's demand that employers hire and keep jobs at home.

Operations Industry Brief At-Speed Balancing Facility Marks 20th Year Of Service For 20 years, Sulzer’s at-speed facility has balanced over 2,800 rotors, significantly reducing the need for costly and time-consuming field balancing and is an essential part of improving the performance and reliability of rotating machinery.

Product Announcement Tritan UV-A Inspection Lamp UV-A Inspection Lamp that is certified to meet Rolls-Royce RRES 90061 requirements.

Global News Beijing To Spend $2.7 Billion On Cleaning Capital's Air Beijing will spend $2.7 billion to fight air pollution in the capital this year, state media reported Thursday. Part of the money will be used to close or upgrade more than 2,000 polluting factories.

Regulatory News Trump EPA Pick Pledges More Cooperation With Industry President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told senators Wednesday that he intended to work cooperatively with states and industry to return the federal watchdog to what he called its proper role.

