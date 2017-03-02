Operations News Survey: Small Manufacturers Anticipate Growth In Wake Of New Administration A survey by Xometry showed small to medium sized manufacturers are anticipating a marked increase in demand. Fifty-seven percent of surveyed manufacturers reported that they were likely to see strong to mild month over month growth, and 61 percent...

Safety Blog Working In Workplace Safety Ensuring safe and healthy workplaces is a top priority of the Labor Department. It’s also a smart career path for people interested in making sure offices, factories, mines and other workplaces are safe from hazards and adhere to regulations concerning...

Product Announcement Hamilton High Heat Casters & Wheels Hamilton Caster introduces new casters and wheels engineered to withstand the rigors of high temperatures. These new products are designed for use in food manufacturing, autoclaves, product finish systems and other extreme temp environments.

Article A Safety Primer To Additive Manufacturing: Pt. 1 As the additive manufacturing industry continues to grow, expand and generate more interest, it is important to understand how to protect workers from injury or illness associated with the various hazards of the additive manufacturing processes.

News Union Membership Down Nearly 40 percent In Wisconsin Union membership in Wisconsin has declined nearly 40 percent since legislation was passed that gutted collective bargaining for public workers, according to federal data.

Labor News GM Canada To Move 600 Jobs In Ontario To Mexico Union officials for General Motors Canada say the company is cutting up to 600 jobs at its assembly plant near London, Ontario, and moving those jobs to Mexico, where the union says labor is cheaper.

