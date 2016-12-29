Safety Evolves: From Handbook To Habit

by Luke Lazar, Matt Pollart and Kirsten Morgret
Check out what blogs IMPO readers clicked on the most this past year. Did your favorite make the list?
Consistent quality, flexibility and responsiveness are traits required in machine shops.
by Belrick
Ideally, every facility upgrade or construction project would get off to an orderly start and proceed in a steady fashion through to completion. Unfortunately, the business case for capital expenditures can change drastically in a short amount of time....
by James W. Guffey
Safety is always a hot topic here at IMPO, so it’s no surprise that our contributed articles that centered around increasing safety on the plant floor and the job site to be among the most-read items this year.
To promote safer workplaces, a new rule will make data that is already collected regarding on-the-job injuries publicly available.
by Department of Labor
 A federal workplace safety inspection of an El Dorado Springs sheet metal manufacturer led to the discovery of more than a dozen repeated and serious violations and $138,430 in proposed fines.
by OSHA
A recent federal report found that the number of fatal workplace injuries edged up slightly across all U.S. occupations — and in the manufacturing sector alone -- in 2015.
by Andy Szal
Check out what news was the most popular among IMPO readers in 2016.
 Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company was recently recognized as Florida's Manufacturer of the Year by the Manufacturers Association of Florida at the 13th Annual Manufacturers Summit and Marketplace.
by Lockheed Martin
The automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler has concluded a purchase contract with SEMIKRON International GmbH for the acquisition of 51 percent of the shares of Compact Dynamics GmbH, a manufacturer of high-performance electric motors.
by Schaeffler Group
MiTek Industries, Inc., a business supplying a wide range of engineered products, proprietary business management and design software, and automated equipment sold into the broad construction and industrial end markets, announced that its subsidiary, M...
by MiTek Industries, Inc.
Acquisition of Sumner Manufacturing strengthens and expands Southwire's tools and equipment product offering.
by Southwire Company, LLC
Big River Steel, the world's first Flex Mill, has begun operations in its melt shop and hot mill. These are the third and fourth areas of the mill to be commissioned following the batch anneal facility and temper mill.
by Big River Steel
Caster Concepts announced that it has acquired Ohio-based Mitchell Golf Equipment Company and will relocate production to Michigan.
by Caster Concepts
A global food company has been cited by OSHA after one workers' hand was amputated, and another worker's arm received multiple fractures, in two separate incidents.
by U.S. Department of Labor
On the 12th day of the season, my Make-It-In-America special someone gave to me...
by Jeff Lucas
President-elect Donald Trump came under fire last month after downplaying several high-profile campaign pledges — from his call to investigate Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton to his vow to build a massive, expensive wall along the entire border with...
Comments
by Andy Szal
Countertop Solutions opened its facility in the Eastern Panhandle community of Falling Water earlier this month. The West Virginia Department of Commerce says in a news release that the company broke ground on its manufacturing plant last year.
by Associated Press
Jonathan Wilkins, marketing director of obsolete equipment supplier EU Automation, discusses a few key technologies that will shape industrial automation in the year ahead.
by Jonathan Wilkins
A West Tennessee plant has announced an expansion that will more than double its workforce during the next five years.
by Associated Press
In this episode, using sawdust to soak up oil spills and why giving robots hair could make them more effective.
by Andy Szal
Many labor economists believe that a handful of steps could help ease the impact of automation on the U.S. manufacturing workforce.
Comments
by Andy Szal
Dan McGinn, director of secure power systems at Schneider Electric, discusses how uninterruptible power supply systems help to eliminate the impact of power related events and disturbances for assets like process equipment, facilities systems and...
by Dan McGinn
Hormel Foods will pay more than half a million dollars in back wages to female job applicants as well as hire more than 30 women at a Nebraska plant in a discrimination settlement.
An Alabama auto parts supplier to Kia and Hyundai, and staffing agencies face $2.5 million in fines after a robot fatally crushes a young bride-to-be.
by OSHA
General Motors plans to lay off nearly 1,300 workers at a Detroit auto plant as part of its effort to curtail output of passenger cars.
by Andy Szal
A Toronto-based manufacturer of fasteners says it is opening its new manufacturing facility in the United States because rising energy costs have made Ontario uncompetitive for investment.
by The Canadian Press
While some companies are making headlines because workers are being laid off or jobs are moving overseas, an Iowa cabinet manufacturer is making the news for sending their employees on a cruise.
PMMI announced the approval of its ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2016 Safety Requirements for Packaging and Processing Machinery standard by the American National Standards Institute by the Board of Standards Review.
by PMMI
More drones are filling up the sky each day. It seems there isn’t much that these buzzing, unmanned flying creations can’t do, including improving maintenance operations.
In this episode of Manufacturing Minute, a Star Trek inspired medical device and graphene putty that isn’t so silly.
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
An Iowa dairy producer this week outlined plans to resume cheese production in the wake of a listeria scare earlier this year.
by Andy Szal
Several safety violations were discovered after a federal investigation into a Wisconsin coatings company.
A Milan court has acquitted nine former Pirelli managers of manslaughter and of causing grave harm in factory workers' deaths or illnesses blamed on asbestos.
by Associated Press
Grainger has announced its 10 most-asked safety questions of 2016, with new additions including questions about revised standards and requirements. Part 1 (questions 1-5) was shared Monday.
by Grainger
WSI Global announces the XpressPack automatic case packer, specially designed to run high volumes of medium-to-large size cartons in a single-layer, single-row configuration.
The body of a diver who died while doing an inspection on a million-gallon municipal tank in Massachusetts has been recovered.
by CBS Boston
Companies in British Columbia are increasingly using more sophisticated vehicle back-up alarms in an effort to keep passersby safe, provincial safety officials said this week.
by Andy Szal
A company that wants to put a $1 billion methanol plant at the Port of Kalama is planning a hiring program for Cowlitz County residents.
by Associated Press
Engulfed in choking smog, some northern Chinese cities limited the number of cars on roads and temporarily shut down factories on Monday to cut down pollution during a national "red alert."
by Helene Franchineau, Associated Press
