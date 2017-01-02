Global News Utility Delays Removal Of Spent Fuel From Fukushima Reactor The operator of Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant said Thursday that plans to remove spent fuel from one of three damaged reactors will be further delayed because of high radiation.

Product Announcement Linear DC Micro Welder Amada Miyachi America Inc., announces the release of the new UB29A Linear DC Micro Welder, an addition to the existing product line that provides a larger current range, greater control and markedly faster rise time for micro-miniature resistance welding.

Operations Industry Brief Baldwin Acquires Air Motion Systems Two major players in the UV curing systems industry, Air Motion Systems, Inc. and Baldwin Technology Company, Inc., are merging their expertise to create a premier provider of UV and LED curing technology across the globe.

News Contractor Claims Upstart Carmaker Faraday Future Owes $1.8M A contractor is suing upstart electric vehicle company Faraday Future, alleging that it is owed $1.8 million for work on graphic and digital elements behind the unveiling of a concept car at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.

Regulatory News Growing Manufacturing Tax Credit Draws Democratic Criticism A Wisconsin manufacturing tax credit touted by Gov. Scott Walker, Republicans and the state chamber of commerce is costing far more than originally expected, prompting Democrats on Tuesday to call for it to be scaled back.

