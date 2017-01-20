What The Paris Agreement Means For Industrial Businesses

1 day 14 hours ago
Comments
by Thomas Duong
News
Already Reeling, Mexico Fears It Has Much To Lose With Trump
Even before his swearing-in, Donald Trump has already hurt the country's economy by pressuring automakers to shift factories out of Mexico, threatening its most important manufacturing sector and status as a rising star in auto production.
Comments
by Mark Stevenson, Associated Press
1.20.2017
10:08am
Safety
News
OK Truck Bed Manufacturer Fined $535K After Putting Workers At Risk
A complaint of unsafe working conditions led U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors to discover the safety and health of employees at a well-known Oklahoma truck bed fabricator being placed at risk amid nearly...
Comments
by OSHA
1.20.2017
10:03am
Advertisement
Labor
News
With Job Announcements, Firms Appear To Seek Trump Approval
From Wal-Mart to General Motors to Amazon, a growing number of the world's largest companies appear to be trying to get in step with President-elect Donald Trump's demand that employers hire and keep jobs at home.
Comments
by Josh Boak, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.20.2017
8:11am
Operations
Industry Brief
At-Speed Balancing Facility Marks 20th Year Of Service
For 20 years, Sulzer’s at-speed facility has balanced over 2,800 rotors, significantly reducing the need for costly and time-consuming field balancing and is an essential part of improving the performance and reliability of rotating machinery.
Comments
by Sulzer
1.20.2017
7:39am
Product Announcement
Tritan UV-A Inspection Lamp
UV-A Inspection Lamp that is certified to meet Rolls-Royce RRES 90061 requirements.
Comments
by Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.
1.20.2017
7:21am
Advertisement
Global
News
Beijing To Spend $2.7 Billion On Cleaning Capital's Air
Beijing will spend $2.7 billion to fight air pollution in the capital this year, state media reported Thursday. Part of the money will be used to close or upgrade more than 2,000 polluting factories.
Comments
1.19.2017
9:50am
Enterprise Technology
Videos
MM: Synthetic Spider Silk; Tying The World’s Tightest Knot
In this Manufacturing Minute episode, making synthetic spider silk and the world’s tightest knot.
Comments
by Andy Szal
1.19.2017
9:23am
Regulatory
News
Trump EPA Pick Pledges More Cooperation With Industry
President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told senators Wednesday that he intended to work cooperatively with states and industry to return the federal watchdog to what he called its proper role.
Comments
by Michael Biesecker and Matthew Daly, Associated Press
1.19.2017
8:16am
Advertisement
Global
News
Trump's Strategy On Mexico Could Be 'Dagger At Ohio'
President-elect Donald Trump's threats to firms using Mexico as a manufacturing base will be counterproductive and could eventually cost thousands of American jobs, Lawrence Summers, the former U.S. Treasury Secretary, warned Wednesday.
Comments
by Pan Pylas, Associated Press
1.19.2017
8:13am
Product Announcement
Uni-S Crimp Applicator
The new Uni-S series of crimp applicators replaces the Uni-A and Uni-G series. The new applicators series provides a more economical product line with a broader range of applications.
Comments
by Schleuniger, Inc.
1.19.2017
7:35am
Advertisement
Advertisement
Safety
Article
Q&A: The Impact Of The New Lockout/Tagout Standards
Top safety expert Todd Grover discusses the newly unveiled ANSI/ASSE Lockout, Tagout and Alternative Methods standards.
Comments
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
Managing Editor
|
@IMPOmag
1.19.2017
7:31am
Operations
News
U.S. Industrial Output Rose In December; Best Pace In 2 Years
U.S. industrial production increased in December at the strongest pace in two years, as auto factories cranked out more vehicles and power plants helped heat homes and businesses.
Comments
by Josh Boak, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.18.2017
9:31am
Advertisement
Global
News
Czech Boars Still Radioactive 31 Years After Chernobyl
An agency in the Czech Republic says about a half of all wild boars in the country's southwest are radioactive and considered unsafe for consumption due to the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
Comments
by Associated Press
1.18.2017
9:25am
Labor
News
Tesla Expanding Nevada Operations, 550 More Jobs
Gov. Brian Sandoval's State of the State address on Jan. 17, included a new announcement about Tesla Motors' plans to expand its operations in northern Nevada with more than 500 additional jobs.
Comments
by Scott Sonner, Associated Press
1.18.2017
9:18am
Enterprise Technology
Videos
MM: Autonomous Trucks Of Singapore; 3D-Printed Rocket Fuel
In this Manufacturing Minute episode, 3D-printed rocket fuel and autonomous trucks hit the streets of Singapore.
Comments
by Abbey Dean
1.18.2017
8:37am
Advertisement
Safety
Blog
Infographic: 10 Rules For Forklift Safety
Check out this infographic about 10 rules to forklift safety by Graphic Products. It examines forklift operation rules and regulations, lays out important statistics, and provides 10 tips for eliminating forklift hazards and enhancing safety.
Comments
by Sally Murdoch
1.18.2017
8:19am
Energy
News
Colstrip Power Plant Closure Could Come Earlier Than 2022
A partial closure of an aging coal-fired power plant serving customers across the Pacific Northwest could come earlier than planned depending on the actions of its co-owner and Montana lawmakers, according to documents released Tuesday by Washington...
Comments
by Matthew Brown and Matt Volz, Associated Press
1.18.2017
8:08am
Operations
Industry Brief
Tacmina USA Corp. Joins AIMCAL
Tacmina USA Corporation, the provider of Smoothflow diaphragm metering pumps and solutions to the slot die coating industry, announced that it has joined the Association of International Metallizers, Coaters, and Laminators (AIMCAL).
Comments
by Tacmina USA Corporation
1.17.2017
4:03pm
Advertisement
Automotive
News
GM Announces $1B Factory Investment, New Jobs
General Motors will make a $1 billion investment in its factories that will create or keep around 1,500 jobs.
Comments
by Tom Krisher, Associated Press Auto Writer
1.17.2017
9:41am
Operations
Videos
Proctor & Gamble Aims For Zero Waste By 2020
Last week Procter & Gamble announced plans to eliminate 100 percent of the company's manufacturing waste within four years.
Comments
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
Managing Editor
|
@IMPOmag
1.17.2017
9:02am
Advertisement
Advertisement
Operations
News
Report: Automation Threatens Tasks, But Not Necessarily Jobs
A recent report suggests that half of jobs performed by humans could be automated in coming decades.
Comments
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.17.2017
8:05am
Labor
News
Electric Car Maker GreenTech Lays Off Mississippi Workers
The future of an electric car maker that once had grand promises for a corner of the Mississippi Delta is growing even murkier.
Comments
by Jeff Amy, Associated Press
1.17.2017
8:03am
Advertisement
Regulatory
News
Oil Pipeline Safety Rule Scaled Back After Cost Objections
President Barack Obama's administration scaled back new safety measures for the sprawling network of fuel pipelines that crisscross the United States on Friday, following oil industry complaints that proposed changes would cost companies billions of...
Comments
by Matthew Brown, Associated Press
1.17.2017
7:50am
Safety
Article
Grading Safety Performance Beyond Injury Rates
Amputations were partially the result of machine guarding, making guarding among OSHA’s top 10 citation list this year. Manufacturing companies with potential machine hazards are on the agency’s radar — and this aim doesn’t appear to be wavering any time...
Comments
by Smartware Group
1.17.2017
7:41am
Safety
Videos
Watch: How To Protect Your Vision After An Accident
Didn't wear your protective eye wear and got something in your eyes? This video discusses how an eyewash station works.
Comments
by Rasi SafetyTV
1.16.2017
8:12am
Advertisement
Regulatory
News
EPA: Industrial Facilities Curb Toxic Emissions By More Than 50 Percent Since 2005
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported this week that thousands of industrial facilities nationwide trimmed their emissions of toxic chemicals by 56 percent between 2005 and 2015.
Comments
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.16.2017
8:07am
Safety
News
Workers Exposed To Fire, Explosion Hazards At Atlanta Recycler
An Atlanta-based paper and plastic recycler faces more than $133,000 in penalties after Department of Labor investigators found workers exposed to fire, explosion and machine guarding hazards.
Comments
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
Managing Editor
|
@IMPOmag
1.16.2017
7:48am
Article
Is Your LED Retrofit Safe?
In 1893, electric light technology was put on display at the world’s fair in Chicago. Now, almost 125 years later, UL provides a safe path for new lighting technologies to be installed into commercial buildings.
Comments
by Matthew Sallee
1.16.2017
7:40am
Advertisement
Product Announcement
Steridose Sanimixer
The Sanimixer offers the same benefits as its bio-pharmaceutical cousin Sterimixer and is adapted to the unique requirements of the food and beverage industry.
Comments
by Steridose
1.16.2017
5:44am
Safety
News
Safety Concerns Raised As NY Chem. Plant Workers Strike
More than three dozen reported spills at an upstate New York chemical plant, all since workers went on strike in November, have state officials concerned about safety.
Comments
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
Managing Editor
|
@IMPOmag
1.13.2017
10:06am
Advertisement
Advertisement
Enterprise Technology
Videos
'Space-ious' Igloo Home On Mars; Hydrogen Fuel From Fake Leaves
In this episode of Manufacturing Minute, using an artificial leaf to harvest hydrogen fuel and what happens after we land on Mars.
Comments
by Abbey Dean
1.13.2017
8:27am
Automotive
News
U.S. Gov't Accuses Fiat Chrysler Of Cheating On Emissions
The U.S. government accused Fiat Chrysler on Thursday of failing to disclose software in some of its pickups and SUVs with diesel engines that allows them to emit more pollution than allowed under the Clean Air Act.
Comments
by Tom Krisher and Michael Biesecker, Associated Press
1.13.2017
8:12am
Advertisement
Safety
News
OSHA Finds Chicago Metal Container Manufacturer Improperly Installed Safety Guards
For the third time since the summer of 2015, a worker with a metal container manufacturer has suffered an amputation injury.
Comments
by OSHA
1.13.2017
7:26am
Maintenance
Article
Bringing Industrial Lighting Under Control
Antony Corrie, president of worldwide sales at Harvard Technology, explains how new generation wireless lighting control systems and LED solutions are bringing substantial benefits to the industry.
Comments
by Antony Corrie
1.13.2017
7:25am
Safety
News
Ford: Worker Dies After Fall From Michigan Factory Crane
Ford Motor Co. says a contract worker has died after falling from a crane at a Detroit-area plant.
Comments
by Associated Press
1.12.2017
10:18am
Advertisement
Regulatory
News
Trump Highlights Mfg. Jobs, Border Tax At 1st News Conference
On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump held his first full news conference since winning the 2016 general election in November. Here are some highlights from the Associated Press regarding Trump's comments about U.S. manufacturing.
Comments
by Associated Press
1.12.2017
9:44am
Safety
News
Six Injured In Minnesota Truck Plant Explosion
Six people were injured during an explosion at a truck plant in southeastern Minnesota on Wednesday.
Comments
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
Managing Editor
|
@IMPOmag
1.12.2017
9:30am
Labor
News
Georgia Peanut Company To Pay $55K In Overtime Back Wages
A Georgia peanut processing company will pay more than $55,000 in overtime back wages to 46 employees after a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) investigation.
Comments
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
Managing Editor
|
@IMPOmag
1.12.2017
8:13am
Advertisement
Article
Solar Power: An Inexpensive Form Of Generating Electricity
In 2016, 230,000 Americans worked in the solar industry. By 2020, this number is predicted to swell to more than 420,000 gainfully employed in harnessing and reusing the sun’s energy.
Comments
by Sally Murdoch
1.12.2017
7:59am
Safety
News
U.S. Mining Deaths Drop To Another New Low In 2016
Preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration indicate that in 2016, 26 miners died in work-related accidents at the nation’s mines — down from 29 in 2015
Comments
by U.S. Department of Labor
1.12.2017
7:57am
Advertisement
Advertisement