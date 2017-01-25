Minimize Explosion Risk With Curtain Walls

23 hours 53 min ago
Comments
by By Chuck Ashelin
Automotive
News
Toyota To Add 400 Jobs At Indiana Plant
Toyota plans to invest $600 million in its facility in southwestern Indiana to add vehicle production capacity as well as 400 new jobs. 
Comments
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.25.2017
8:54am
Regulatory
News
Why Trump Will Find It Hard To Make American Economy Greater
President Donald Trump's economic plans are nothing if not ambitious: Annual growth of 4 percent — or more. A diminished trade gap. The creation of 25 million jobs over 10 years. It all adds up to an immense challenge.
Comments
by Christopher S. Rugaber, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.25.2017
8:17am
Advertisement
Regulatory
Videos
Video: What A New NAFTA Could Look Like
The largest federation of unions in the country has released a "blueprint" of what a new NAFTA could look like.
Comments
by Newsy Newslook
1.25.2017
8:11am
Regulatory
News
Judge Rules Ameren Missouri Plant Violates Clean Air Act
A federal judge has ruled that Ameren Missouri's coal-fired power plant near St. Louis violates the Clean Air Act and has created "significantly more pollution" since modifications were made.
Comments
by Associated Press
1.25.2017
8:08am
Regulatory
News
Senate Democrats To Propose $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan
Senate Democrats on Tuesday will propose spending $1 trillion on transportation and other infrastructure projects over 10 years in an attempt to engage President Donald Trump on an issue where they hope to find common ground.
Comments
by Joan Lowy, Associated Press
1.24.2017
1:47pm
Advertisement
Videos
MM: Laser Deflector Shields & Brain-Controlled Robots
In this episode of Manufacturing Minute, a laser deflector shield concept and controlling a robot with your brain.
Comments
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
1.24.2017
9:21am
Global
News
iPhone Assembler Foxconn May Invest $7B In U.S. Display Plant
The Taiwanese company that assembles Apple's iPhones and other electronics is considering investing $7 billion in a U.S. factory to produce display panels that would create as many as 50,000 jobs.
Comments
by Associated Press
1.24.2017
9:20am
Labor
News
Bill Would Limit Influence Of Unions On Public Project Bids
Two Republican lawmakers are proposing that Wisconsin limit union influence on bids for public projects.
Comments
by Cara Lombardo, Associated Press
1.24.2017
8:18am
Advertisement
Regulatory
News
Trump Floats Regulatory, Tax Cuts In Meeting With Manufacturers
President Donald Trump reportedly told manufacturing executives on Monday that his administration believes "we can cut regulations by 75 percent, maybe more" during a meeting at the White House.
Comments
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.24.2017
7:58am
Product Announcement
Compact Right-Angle, Flange-Mounted Planetary Gearbox
Neugart USA introduces its new compact right-angle, flange-mounted WPLFE gearbox for applications with tight space constraints and powerful torque requirements.
Comments
by Neugart USA
1.24.2017
7:32am
Advertisement
Advertisement
News
Lockout Possible At Key Aerospace, Defense System Mfg. Facilities, Teamsters Warn
Honeywell may lock out approximately 1,000 Teamster-represented workers at four separate manufacturing facilities in an around Minneapolis, MN, after their collective bargaining agreement expires at midnight on Jan. 31. The union believes this action...
Comments
by International Brotherhood of Teamsters
1.24.2017
7:29am
Operations
Industry Brief
Q-Mark Manufacturing Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Q-Mark, a North American manufacturer of probe styli, is celebrating a milestone — their 25th year in business. Among the industries they serve are aerospace, biomedical, defense, technology and transportation. 
Comments
by Q-Mark
1.23.2017
2:39pm
Advertisement
Safety
News
Railroad Parts Manufacturer Cited After Workers Exposed To Machine Hazards
A follow-up inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration found a casting and foundry facility operator continues to expose workers to machine and fall hazards at its Ohio plant.
Comments
by OSHA
1.23.2017
9:56am
Operations
News
Samsung: Note 7 Battery Design, Manufacturing Caused Fires
Samsung Electronics Co. said problems with the design and manufacturing of batteries in its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones caused them to overheat and burst into fire.
Comments
by Youkyung Lee, Associated Press Technology Writer
1.23.2017
9:41am
Labor
Videos
Video: Factory Workers Ask Trump 'Keep Your Jobs Promise'
Facing a 70-year low in the number of U.S. manufacturing jobs, struggling industrial workers expect Donald Trump to deliver on his promise to bring back jobs.
Comments
by Associated Press
1.23.2017
8:13am
Advertisement
Safety
News
Montana Asbestos Victims To Get $25 Million From State
The state of Montana has reached a $25 million settlement with more than 1,000 victims of asbestos-related disease over claims that health officials failed to bring attention to the hazards of a contaminated mine.
Comments
by Associated Press
1.23.2017
8:00am
Maintenance
Article
Solving The Water Hammer Problem
Johanna Baril discusses the impacts of water hammers and how to solve the problems.
Comments
by Johanna Baril
1.23.2017
7:59am
Product Announcement
Chemical Resistant Disposable Glove
The Microflex® 93-260 is the thinnest chemical resistant, single use glove available on the market today. The solution offers tough protection against a broad range of chemicals, while still providing the dexterity and tactility of a thin, disposable...
Comments
by Ansell
1.23.2017
7:50am
Advertisement
News
Already Reeling, Mexico Fears It Has Much To Lose With Trump
Even before his swearing-in, Donald Trump has already hurt the country's economy by pressuring automakers to shift factories out of Mexico, threatening its most important manufacturing sector and status as a rising star in auto production.
Comments
by Mark Stevenson, Associated Press
1.20.2017
10:08am
Safety
News
OK Truck Bed Manufacturer Fined $535K After Putting Workers At Risk
A complaint of unsafe working conditions led U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors to discover the safety and health of employees at a well-known Oklahoma truck bed fabricator being placed at risk amid nearly...
Comments
by OSHA
1.20.2017
10:03am
Advertisement
Advertisement
Labor
News
With Job Announcements, Firms Appear To Seek Trump Approval
From Wal-Mart to General Motors to Amazon, a growing number of the world's largest companies appear to be trying to get in step with President-elect Donald Trump's demand that employers hire and keep jobs at home.
Comments
by Josh Boak, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.20.2017
8:11am
Regulatory
Article
What The Paris Agreement Means For Industrial Businesses
Climate change is a universal concern, and the Paris Agreement is the biggest step toward a universal response. Thomas Duong discusses the Pairs Agreement and what it means for industrial businesses.
Comments
by Thomas Duong
1.20.2017
8:03am
Advertisement
Operations
Industry Brief
At-Speed Balancing Facility Marks 20th Year Of Service
For 20 years, Sulzer’s at-speed facility has balanced over 2,800 rotors, significantly reducing the need for costly and time-consuming field balancing and is an essential part of improving the performance and reliability of rotating machinery.
Comments
by Sulzer
1.20.2017
7:39am
Product Announcement
Tritan UV-A Inspection Lamp
UV-A Inspection Lamp that is certified to meet Rolls-Royce RRES 90061 requirements.
Comments
by Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.
1.20.2017
7:21am
Global
News
Beijing To Spend $2.7 Billion On Cleaning Capital's Air
Beijing will spend $2.7 billion to fight air pollution in the capital this year, state media reported Thursday. Part of the money will be used to close or upgrade more than 2,000 polluting factories.
Comments
1.19.2017
9:50am
Advertisement
Enterprise Technology
Videos
MM: Synthetic Spider Silk; Tying The World’s Tightest Knot
In this Manufacturing Minute episode, making synthetic spider silk and the world’s tightest knot.
Comments
by Andy Szal
1.19.2017
9:23am
Regulatory
News
Trump EPA Pick Pledges More Cooperation With Industry
President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told senators Wednesday that he intended to work cooperatively with states and industry to return the federal watchdog to what he called its proper role.
Comments
by Michael Biesecker and Matthew Daly, Associated Press
1.19.2017
8:16am
Global
News
Trump's Strategy On Mexico Could Be 'Dagger At Ohio'
President-elect Donald Trump's threats to firms using Mexico as a manufacturing base will be counterproductive and could eventually cost thousands of American jobs, Lawrence Summers, the former U.S. Treasury Secretary, warned Wednesday.
Comments
by Pan Pylas, Associated Press
1.19.2017
8:13am
Advertisement
Product Announcement
Uni-S Crimp Applicator
The new Uni-S series of crimp applicators replaces the Uni-A and Uni-G series. The new applicators series provides a more economical product line with a broader range of applications.
Comments
by Schleuniger, Inc.
1.19.2017
7:35am
Safety
Article
Q&A: The Impact Of The New Lockout/Tagout Standards
Top safety expert Todd Grover discusses the newly unveiled ANSI/ASSE Lockout, Tagout and Alternative Methods standards.
Comments
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
Managing Editor
|
@IMPOmag
1.19.2017
7:31am
Advertisement
Advertisement
Operations
News
U.S. Industrial Output Rose In December; Best Pace In 2 Years
U.S. industrial production increased in December at the strongest pace in two years, as auto factories cranked out more vehicles and power plants helped heat homes and businesses.
Comments
by Josh Boak, Associated Press Economics Writer
1.18.2017
9:31am
Global
News
Czech Boars Still Radioactive 31 Years After Chernobyl
An agency in the Czech Republic says about a half of all wild boars in the country's southwest are radioactive and considered unsafe for consumption due to the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
Comments
by Associated Press
1.18.2017
9:25am
Advertisement
Labor
News
Tesla Expanding Nevada Operations, 550 More Jobs
Gov. Brian Sandoval's State of the State address on Jan. 17, included a new announcement about Tesla Motors' plans to expand its operations in northern Nevada with more than 500 additional jobs.
Comments
by Scott Sonner, Associated Press
1.18.2017
9:18am
Enterprise Technology
Videos
MM: Autonomous Trucks Of Singapore; 3D-Printed Rocket Fuel
In this Manufacturing Minute episode, 3D-printed rocket fuel and autonomous trucks hit the streets of Singapore.
Comments
by Abbey Dean
1.18.2017
8:37am
Safety
Blog
Infographic: 10 Rules For Forklift Safety
Check out this infographic about 10 rules to forklift safety by Graphic Products. It examines forklift operation rules and regulations, lays out important statistics, and provides 10 tips for eliminating forklift hazards and enhancing safety.
Comments
by Sally Murdoch
1.18.2017
8:19am
Advertisement
Energy
News
Colstrip Power Plant Closure Could Come Earlier Than 2022
A partial closure of an aging coal-fired power plant serving customers across the Pacific Northwest could come earlier than planned depending on the actions of its co-owner and Montana lawmakers, according to documents released Tuesday by Washington...
Comments
by Matthew Brown and Matt Volz, Associated Press
1.18.2017
8:08am
Operations
Industry Brief
Tacmina USA Corp. Joins AIMCAL
Tacmina USA Corporation, the provider of Smoothflow diaphragm metering pumps and solutions to the slot die coating industry, announced that it has joined the Association of International Metallizers, Coaters, and Laminators (AIMCAL).
Comments
by Tacmina USA Corporation
1.17.2017
4:03pm
Automotive
News
GM Announces $1B Factory Investment, New Jobs
General Motors will make a $1 billion investment in its factories that will create or keep around 1,500 jobs.
Comments
by Tom Krisher, Associated Press Auto Writer
1.17.2017
9:41am
Advertisement
Operations
Videos
Proctor & Gamble Aims For Zero Waste By 2020
Last week Procter & Gamble announced plans to eliminate 100 percent of the company's manufacturing waste within four years.
Comments
by Rachelle Blair-Frasier
Managing Editor
|
@IMPOmag
1.17.2017
9:02am
Operations
News
Report: Automation Threatens Tasks, But Not Necessarily Jobs
A recent report suggests that half of jobs performed by humans could be automated in coming decades.
Comments
by Andy Szal
Digital Reporter
|
@SzalABM
1.17.2017
8:05am
Advertisement
Advertisement