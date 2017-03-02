Article
Several important aspects of in plant safety, including employee health and material quality, are directly impacted by indoor air quality. Managing IAQ is easier said than done, as facility managers face several challenges, especially when controlling...
2.3.2017
9:45am
Videos
Marlin Steel, in Baltimore, MD, was able to stay in business by automating many of its processes to stay competitive when many other manufacturing jobs went overseas.
2.3.2017
9:41am
News
Angling to pre-empt complaints over Japan's perennial trade surplus with the U.S., Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly plans to propose a sweeping economic cooperation package meant to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the U.S. when he meets with...
2.3.2017
9:14am
News
South Korea's Samsung Electronics said Friday it's considering building a factory to make household appliances in the United States as various industries brace for potential protectionist trade policies under the administration of President Donald Trump.
2.3.2017
9:05am
News
Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, another sign that U.S. workers are enjoying job security.
2.3.2017
7:47am
Product Announcement
Schneider Electric announced EcoStruxure Control Advisor, an enterprise-wide IIoT plant performance and control optimization software, which can be integrated with its Foxboro Evo process automation and Foxboro I/A Series distributed control systems, as...
2.3.2017
7:20am
Videos
In this episode of Manufacturing Minute, synthetic hagfish slime and why the U.S. Army wants hoverbike.
2.2.2017
10:10am
News
More than 120 workers, including two Japanese, were injured and at least one was missing in a fire at a huge factory south of the Philippine capital that sent thousands of employees running to safety, an official said Thursday.
2.2.2017
9:28am
News
Detroit's "Big Three" automakers this week each reported lower January sales compared to the first month of 2016.
2.2.2017
9:06am
News
American factories grew last month at the fastest pace in more than two years.
2.2.2017
7:32am